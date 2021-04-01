Edge Discusses Christian Cage Joining AEW “I Want Him To Be Happy”

AEW Dynamite Results

March 31, 2021

* * *

Christian Cage def. Kazarian

This was a slow-paced match with Kazarian dominating the first ten minutes, leading to Christian finally shaking off the ring rust and trading back and forth for the remainder. They were just shy of the 20-minute time limit draw by the end. Kaz took Christian to the mat and kept him there early, focussing on the shoulder and back. He showed a lot of aggression, very much trying to make a point against the guy coming in. Christian eventually rallied with a Tornado DDT out of the corner and got the crowd behind him with mounted punches. In the home stretch, Kaz hit the Flux Capacitor from the top rope for an extremely close nearfall. Christian then came back and hit the Frog Splash for a nearfall of his own. Kaz ate the post looking for a spear in the corner, and Christian caught him with the Killswitch to win.

Darby Allin produced a really cool video wearing a paper Matt Hardy mask. He said Matt’s money “didn’t meant shit” to him and lit some on fire while the camera faded in to the TNT Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – No Contest

Referee: Arn Anderson

In the promotion for this match Cody said if he had the opportunity for the Cross Rhodes or to snap his leg in a Figure Four he wouldn’t do it, because he cares about QT and has no interest in hurting him. He lived up to his word. After controlling most of the match, Cody had the opportunity to hit both of the moves, and let his opponent up instead. This pissed QT off and he nearly got into a fight with members of the Nightmare Family at ringside, before dropping Arn Anderson with a surprise right hook.

The Nightmare Family stood in the ring as QT walked up the ramp turning his back on them. The trio of Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto suddenly attacked the rest of the group. Comoroto launched Lee Johnson over the ropes with a big powerbomb onto the ramp, and QT gave Dustin a piledriver on top of the steel steps. QT set up to give Cody a con-chair-to on the steps, but Red Velvet ran out and talked him down.

New Tag Team Alert!

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky cut a promo, snapping back and forth between the two. They talked about grabbing the brass ring and being top talent, but still being ignored by AEW management. Starting next Monday on AEW Dark: Elevation they start taking anything and everything they want.

Jon Moxley def. Cezar Bononi

Bononi dropped Mox with a shoulder tackle and bludgeoned him in the corner with punches and knees to the gut. Mox gave him a dragonscrew and slapped on a half crab, but Bononi pulled himself to the ropes. Ryan Nemith distracted the referee allowing the big man to blindside Mox and take control of the match. After a commercial, Moxley countered a pumplehandle into an armbar. Nemeth ran in and ate the Paradigm Shift. Bononi tried to take advantage of the distraction again, but Mox trapped him in a mounted rear naked choke and put the big man to sleep!

Backstage

MJF introduced The Pinnacle to their new brand consultant, who showed off some color palettes to make them look spectacular. Maxwell opened the bathroom door and immediately slammed it shut, telling the group they had to leave. The Inner Circle poured into the room and a huge brawl broke out throughout the arena. Jericho tried to drown MJF in the toilet, Jake Hager powerbombed one of them through a piece of furniture, and Ortiz put another head-first through the glass of a drink cooler. Dax Harwood had a crimson mask by the end of it. Jericho took down the Pinnacle logo from the dressing room door and replaced it with the Inner Circle logo.

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers def. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

While the others were making their entrance, Don Callis confronted Matt Jackson backstage and questioned if he had any love left for Kenny Omega at all. He asked if Matt had any emotions or feelings for anyone at all, and called him pathetic. Matt finally got in his face, but calmed himself down and walked off. The match itself was non-stop action from start to finish. My apologies for the lack of detailed coverage, but our usual AEW reporter Doug Enriquez is currently hanging out with his newborn child. Omega pinned Laredo Kid with the One Winged Angel.

The Bunny & Nyla Rose def. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

Conti showed a lot of aggression with some nasty running knees and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker out on the floor, right in front of Matt Hardy. This provoked a wild brawl between Hardy’s camp and The Dark Order. Conti hit another backbreaker in the ring, but Nyla Rose broke up the pin. Shida flew off her partner’s back to take out Nyla with a running knee, and then launched herself off the ropes into about a dozen people on the floor. With the ref distracted by Vickie Guerrero, The Bunny hit Conti with a kendo stick and delivered her finisher to win.

Arcade Anarchy

Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy def. Kip Sabian & Miro

AEW always swings for the fences with their unique stipulation matches and this was no different. There were arcade cabinets and classic games surrounding the ring. Sabian got put head-first through a Wack-a-Mole machine early on, and Miro still beat up the Best Friends two-on-one. Cassidy got rammed through a steel chair in the corner, and Chuck was powerbombed through a portion of the barricade. Chuck later unveiled a stuffed bear full of Legos, but Sabian returned and powerbombed him through them. Cassidy caught him with Beach Break and the Orange Punch, but Penelope Ford pulled the ref out of the ring. Kris Statlander suddenly popped out of a claw machine and put Ford through a table with a Michinoku Driver off the apron. Miro completely snapped and went crazy. He tried to put Chuck through a table, but Sue’s Mom returned in her minivan with Trent, who speared Miro through the table. Chuck tackled Sabian off the stage through a table far below to get the win.