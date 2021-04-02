Edge Discusses If His Live Sex Celebration Will Be Removed By Peacock

Peacock has recently been removing controversial moments from WWE’s past, and Edge spoke about if his live sex celebration will get cut.

Peacock recently removed the segment where DX impersonated The Nation Of Domination, which included blackface. The company is going through all of WWE’s history to find moments that don’t meet the ethics standards today.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge spoke about the censorship of WWE’s content and he was asked about his live sex celebration with Lita, which is certainly a well-known segment from his career. Edge admitted he’s not really thought about it.