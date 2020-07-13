Edge Discusses The Competition Between WWE & AEW

Competition is always seen as a good thing in the world of wrestling and that is the thought process that Edge has on the competition between WWE and AEW.

When speaking with Screen Rant, Edge discussed the current rivalry between the two company’s, where he made it clear he thinks it is good.

“I think competition in anything is always a good thing,” Edge said. “I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I’m looking at it from the performer’s aspect, it’s another place to be able to ply your trade, and that’s amazing. That’s never a bad thing. Just imagine if there was only one studio, if all there was was MGM. “I like the fact that there’s a bunch of different studios, and I think the same goes for wrestling. I think it ups everyone’s game. As a wrestling fan, that’s never a bad thing! To have, you know, a lot of different options. Now’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. It’s a really good time to be a performer, too. I look at it from the aspect of, I’m someone who always wants to be the best. I always want my character to stand out. That’s even more so if there’s more competition. Personally, I think it’s a good thing.”

Edge likened it to when he was growing up with wrestling as there is always something going on to get excited about.

“The era that I grew up, there was all kinds of different promotions,” Edge recalled. “That was always fun and exciting, to go to the local variety store and pick up these wrestling magazines and see these wrestlers who I’d never seen before, but now I knew they were out there, because of these magazines. That, to me, was really fun. Then, when they’d eventually make it to the WWE, and I’d see them for the first time, I thought, ‘Oh, I kind of know this person! I know this character!’ I miss that. I think it’s changed, definitely. But the point being, I think competition is good.”