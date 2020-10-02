WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge has recently provided an update on his recovery process from his triceps tear, admitting it’s going slowly.

The Rated-R Superstar tore his triceps during the ‘greatest wrestling match ever’ at WWE Backlash when he was defeated by Randy Orton. Since then, Edge has been off WWE television while Orton has gone on to take out several WWE legends and feud with Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Edge has undergone surgery and is now rehabbing in order to get back to the ring. However, during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Edge admitted it has been going slower than he would have liked.

“It’s a learning process. I’m going to be 47 next month. I didn’t know how I’d feel from injuries and surgeries, things like that. It’s a slow process. The tricep is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35. Add ten plus years, it’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your tricep is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it would be. I have this mentality of, ‘No big deal, surgery, [Physical Therapy], and we grind through it, break down the scar tissue, and off we go.’ I don’t know if it’s the injury itself, if I’m older, I don’t know what it is. It’s not as fast as I would have liked,” he said.

When discussing when he could potentially be coming back to the ring, Edge admitted he’s unsure and he now just needs to be more patient with his body.