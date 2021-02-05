Edge Gives His Thoughts On All Of His Potential WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponents

Edge has had a busy week since winning the WWE Royal Rumble, and he has spoken about all three of his possible WrestleMania opponents.

The Rated-R Superstar has appeared on WWE Raw, WWE NXT, and is scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown tonight as he confronts all three of the current top male champions on each brand.

After winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Edge is scheduled to face one of either Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, or Roman Reigns (providing they keep the titles until then) at WWE WrestleMania 37. While he has confronted them on television, Edge spoke in-depth about each man during an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell.

On Drew McIntyre:

“I look at all three talents and I love what they’re doing. I love the level they’re on and the cylinders they are firing on in different ways,” he said. “Drew McIntyre, I look at the story. It’s about respect and taking a similar road and the fact that when I was World Champion, Drew was trying to find his way and I tried to help him through some of those times. [Him] leaving and coming back and fighting through these things and respecting the man he’s become. There’s that story.”

On Finn Balor:

“Balor is a guy I’ve never laid hands on, never been at the same place at the same time. I see what he’s doing in the ring and the way he’s wrestling. He’s making everything earned and you have to fight to get it. That’s extremely appealing because that’s the kind of wrestling I want to do. I want to go back to Nick Bockwinkle, Terry Funk, and All Japan with a modern twist. He’s a guy who is doing that. I told him that after TakeOver in Portland against Gargano. I was like, ‘That guy right there, that’s the template. That’s the guy I knew was in there.’ Each time I see him, it’s ever more prevalent.”

On Roman Reigns: