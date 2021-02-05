WWE
Edge Gives His Thoughts On All Of His Potential WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponents
Edge has had a busy week since winning the WWE Royal Rumble, and he has spoken about all three of his possible WrestleMania opponents.
The Rated-R Superstar has appeared on WWE Raw, WWE NXT, and is scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown tonight as he confronts all three of the current top male champions on each brand.
After winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Edge is scheduled to face one of either Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, or Roman Reigns (providing they keep the titles until then) at WWE WrestleMania 37. While he has confronted them on television, Edge spoke in-depth about each man during an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell.
On Drew McIntyre:
“I look at all three talents and I love what they’re doing. I love the level they’re on and the cylinders they are firing on in different ways,” he said. “Drew McIntyre, I look at the story. It’s about respect and taking a similar road and the fact that when I was World Champion, Drew was trying to find his way and I tried to help him through some of those times. [Him] leaving and coming back and fighting through these things and respecting the man he’s become. There’s that story.”
On Finn Balor:
“Balor is a guy I’ve never laid hands on, never been at the same place at the same time. I see what he’s doing in the ring and the way he’s wrestling. He’s making everything earned and you have to fight to get it. That’s extremely appealing because that’s the kind of wrestling I want to do. I want to go back to Nick Bockwinkle, Terry Funk, and All Japan with a modern twist. He’s a guy who is doing that. I told him that after TakeOver in Portland against Gargano. I was like, ‘That guy right there, that’s the template. That’s the guy I knew was in there.’ Each time I see him, it’s ever more prevalent.”
On Roman Reigns:
“Then I look at Reigns and I truly look at this generational thing. This guy is finally allowed to be what he is. The handcuffs are off and everyone realized ‘you need to just let him do what he can do.’ He is like Randy. When you get those second and third-generation talents, they do things they don’t even know. It’s just instinctual because it’s in their DNA. They don’t have to think about it. I have to think about it. Maybe my kids, if they decided [to wrestle], they won’t have to think about it. I see Reigns and the layers with Heyman and what they’re doing, it’s such a great character. If you start looking at the parallels. We used to come through the crowd, we had a three-man group, we use the spear, very similar heads. Big heads.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
While John Cena has claimed he will not be at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has stated that he will be back in WWE as soon as he can.
Cena has stated that he isn’t able to attend WWE WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVD-19 protocols, which will not allow him to leave Canada, where he is currently filming Peacemaker.
However, that doesn’t mean he is finished with wrestling. Cena revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that he will be back as soon as he possibly can be.
“I will be back in WWE. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cena’s last appearance for WWE was at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he competed in the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.
Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE
Trey Miguel recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and he spoke with Wilde On about his decision to do that, turning down WWE.
Miguel was recently offered a WWE contract alongside his former Rascalz stablemates Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier) and Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), who has since gone on to join WWE NXT, becoming MSK.
However, Miguel didn’t go alongside his partners, instead opting to turn down the deal, and he revealed why he came to that decision.
“Zach’s married and Dez is engaged now and they just need wrestling in a different way than I do right now, if that makes sense,” said Miguel [h/t/ POST Wrestling]. “They need it to do different things for them than I do, and I also think that — I don’t mean to sound like I’m speaking bad about Impact but I feel like they ran out of things to do with The Rascalz, you know what I mean?”
“…My oldest brother just had my most recent nephew and he was born premature because his mother fell ill so they actually induced her, and he’s home now but he was in isolated care for two months and they named him after my late brother and it’s just like I couldn’t imagine moving to f–king Orlando, Florida a month after this little miracle, you know what I mean?
“That’s not it for me, and it’s not like if I don’t go to Orlando, I don’t get to wrestle anymore. I still get to wrestle more than anyone at NXT. I train whenever I want.”
Miguel then went on to speak about IMPACT Wrestling, and why he made the decision to return to the company after leaving back in November.
“Impact affords me the luxury of being able to stay home which is like super duper important to me because we have a wrestling school here and I’m one of the head trainers,” he said.
“I have a lot of family here and wrestling has my heart more than anything in the world but I’ve just been through so much personally, that I can’t pull myself from my family right now. I just really can’t, I can’t do that, and especially, I have a brother that passed away in 2013 and — it’s life.”
Carlito Discusses The Chance In His Physique & His WWE Royal Rumble Return
Carlito was one of the WWE Royal Rumble surprise entrants, and he has since discussed that and his physical changes.
The former United States Champion looked to be in the best physical condition of his life when he appeared inside the Rumble, gaining huge compliments from the WWE Universe.
When appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Carlito spoke about the compliments and discussed how he has gotten himself into that shape.
“It’s funny to me the way people reacted to how I look. I don’t know if it’s a compliment or if I didn’t look good before. I’m still trying to figure that out,” he chuckled. “When you get to my age, you have to learn about dieting and the importance of it. You get away with it when you’re younger, but now you have to learn how to eat spinach, that’s one thing; spinach, chicken breasts and apples, too.”
Carlito also discussed what it was like to be in the Rumble in the first place, as he claimed this current roster is more talented than his era.
“It was weird. It was kind of like I hadn’t done it in over a decade [but] at the same time I did it the week before, you know,” Carlito said when asked how he felt about his Royal Rumble return. “But it was cool to be in the ring with the old-timers – guys from back in my day – and to be able to mix it up with these new kids. I think they’re a lot more talented than our era.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
