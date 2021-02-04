WWE
Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft
The Undertaker calling WWE’s current product ‘soft’ has certainly caused quite a stir, and Edge has now given his thoughts on it.
The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner is in a unique position, as he worked a major feud with The Undertaker during his era, but he is now part of the current product as well.
During a global WWE teleconference, Edge stated that he thinks comments were taken out of context and stated that any wrestler is tough, no matter the era.
“I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that’s part of what happened there,” said Edge [h/t SportsKeeda]. “In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era – whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s – all tough.”
Edge went on to speak about the different types of challenges that wrestlers in the modern era are facing, due to social media.
“All got into this because they love it, for the most part,” he said. “And there’s different challenges that come with every era, decade, and incarnation of what this business becomes. We didn’t have the challenge that is social media. Now it’s a great outlet in order to get your product out there, in order to make your brand bigger.
“But, there’s also a whole lot of hiccups and possible bumps on the road that come along with that. That’s a challenge we didn’t have to navigate. We just had to worry about getting to the building and producing. Now, the cameras never stop rolling. Now, every aspect of your life that is under a microscope. That’s an entirely different challenge than we ever encountered. It’s just different is all. To me, anybody who ever steps foot in there – bada*s.”
Edge Reveals He Would Like To Team With Christian Again
After the surprise return of Christian at the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge has revealed he would like to team with him again.
Christian returned at the #24 spot which was a huge shock to everyone, and Edge’s facial reaction summed up how everybody felt. However, when speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, the Rumble winner revealed he did know that Christian was returning.
However, his shock was still a genuine moment, as the emotions hit him about how they were both in the ring together after being told that would never happen again.
“Here’s the beautiful part, here’s where wrestling can work at its purest, best level. When you have reality and truth, and real emotions that can’t be fabricated, that can’t be written, that can’t be scripted. So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real. That was me being part dumbfounded that we were both in the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being told we could both never do this again. Proud – there was pride because I know how hard he worked to get back to the point where he could be cleared – which was evident by looking at him. There’s so many emotions in that moment and in that look – because I’ve known he’s been cleared for a little while, right? So I knew all of these things, but then when it’s actually happening, you’re in the moment, you’re in the pocket, that’s when you get everything that you’ve been feeling for this last little while and it’s able to come out. ‘It just so happens to be able to come out on screen, and that’s a beautiful thing!”
Edge is currently focusing on who he will face at WWE WrestleMania 37, but he did reveal he’s open to teaming with Christian again, reuniting one of the best teams of all time.
“I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen -just because there’s so many opportunities there. ‘Between Edge and Christian against The Usos – I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There’s some stuff there,” he said.
D-Von Dudley Reveals He Previously Had A Stroke; Now Doing Better
WWE Hall Of Famer, D-Von Dudley has revealed the full extent of his health issues recently, admitting he had a stroke.
Back in November, D-Von admitted he was having some health problems, but there was no further comments in regards to what was actually happening.
On the latest episode of Table Talk, D-Von revealed exactly what happened, admitting he suffered a stroke. Thankfully, D-Von Duley has revealed he is now doing much better and is back to normal, which is great news.
“I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now because I’m doing so much better. I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self on this,” he said. (H/T Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Bad Bunny Reportedly Training At WWE Performance Center
It seems that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen the last of the popular music artist, Bad Bunny, as he is reportedly training to wrestle.
The report comes from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, which claims that Bad Bunny was at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday and was working in the ring.
PWInsider has previously reported that WWE is hoping to have Bad Bunny involved at WWE WrestleMania 37, with a potential in-ring match involving The Miz and/or John Morrison being rumored. Obviously, his in-ring training only adds fuel to this rumor.
Bad Bunny appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble, performing his single, “Booker T” with the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer appearing alongside of him. He would then later get involved in the Rumble itself, hitting a dive from the top rope to Miz and Morrison on the outside after Miz destroyed his DJ equipment.
He then appeared again on WWE Raw this week, introducing Damian Priest to the red brand as he was involved in the Miz TV segment, continuing his feud with the A-Lister.
