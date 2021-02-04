Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft

The Undertaker calling WWE’s current product ‘soft’ has certainly caused quite a stir, and Edge has now given his thoughts on it.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner is in a unique position, as he worked a major feud with The Undertaker during his era, but he is now part of the current product as well.

During a global WWE teleconference, Edge stated that he thinks comments were taken out of context and stated that any wrestler is tough, no matter the era.

“I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that’s part of what happened there,” said Edge [h/t SportsKeeda]. “In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era – whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s – all tough.”

Edge went on to speak about the different types of challenges that wrestlers in the modern era are facing, due to social media.