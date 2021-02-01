Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot

Ten years after defending the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVII, Edge will return to the Showcase of the Immortals to challenge for the title that he never actually lost.

The “Rated-R Superstar” made a bit of history this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, becoming only the third man in history to win the bout from the dreaded number one position.

Edge lasted 58 minutes and outlasted 29 other competitors, including some major heavy-hitters like longtime rival Randy Orton, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, a returning Seth Rollins, and even a surprise return to the ring for his best friend and career tag team partner, Christian!

It was Orton who entered at number two, reigniting their deeply personal rivalry from 2020. Edge later put him through the announce table with an Impaler DDT, taking Orton out of the match with an injury for quite some time.

This will be the Canadian legend’s first world title match since successfully defending the “big gold” belt against Alberto del Rio, that year’s Royal Rumble winner, at WrestleMania XXVII. Edge was forced to retire shortly after, relinquishing the title without actually being beaten.

Currently his two options for a WrestleMania main event are Raw’s WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who retained against Goldberg on Sunday night, and the “Tribal Chief” of Smackdown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.