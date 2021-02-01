WWE
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
Ten years after defending the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVII, Edge will return to the Showcase of the Immortals to challenge for the title that he never actually lost.
The “Rated-R Superstar” made a bit of history this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, becoming only the third man in history to win the bout from the dreaded number one position.
Edge lasted 58 minutes and outlasted 29 other competitors, including some major heavy-hitters like longtime rival Randy Orton, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, a returning Seth Rollins, and even a surprise return to the ring for his best friend and career tag team partner, Christian!
It was Orton who entered at number two, reigniting their deeply personal rivalry from 2020. Edge later put him through the announce table with an Impaler DDT, taking Orton out of the match with an injury for quite some time.
This will be the Canadian legend’s first world title match since successfully defending the “big gold” belt against Alberto del Rio, that year’s Royal Rumble winner, at WrestleMania XXVII. Edge was forced to retire shortly after, relinquishing the title without actually being beaten.
Currently his two options for a WrestleMania main event are Raw’s WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who retained against Goldberg on Sunday night, and the “Tribal Chief” of Smackdown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Drew McIntyre “Humbled” By Respect From Goldberg After WWE Title Defense
Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion after a short, but wild title defense against the legendary Goldberg this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
The two juggernauts met in a wild brawl before the match even began, resulting in the champion taking a brutal spear through the ringside barricade. Once the bell rang, McIntyre took a second spear from the WCW icon and even Goldberg’s signature Jackhammer, but continued to kick out no matter what was levied against him.
McIntyre scored a hard-fought victory after delivering two Claymore Kicks, but the real moment of the match came afterwards — as Goldberg paid respect to the still-reigning world champion.
WWE cameras caught up with McIntyre after the match, who said he was “humbled” by the post-match praise he received from one of pro-wrestling’s all-time heavy hitters. Unfortunately, the champ wouldn’t reveal exactly what his opponent told him after their battle.
McIntyre will likely go on to WrestleMania 37, where he could face off against the winner of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge. Of course there are still two big events left on the road to Mania, with WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21 and WWE Fastlane on March 21, so nothing is set in stone.
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors
Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.
Order of Entry:
- Edge (Winner)
- Randy Orton
- Sami Zayn
- Mustafa Ali
- Jeff Hardy
- Dolph Ziggler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carlito
- Xavier Woods
- Big E
- John Morrison
- Ricochet
- Elias
- Damian Priest
- The Miz
- Riddle
- Daniel Bryan
- Kane
- King Baron Corbin
- Otis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bobby Lashley
- The Hurricane
- Christian
- AJ Styles
- Rey Mysterio
- Sheamus
- Cesaro
- Seth Rollins
- Braun Strowman
Bianca Belair Is Going To WrestleMania!
In a moment that will be replayed in video packages and highlight reels for years to come, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, outlasting 29 other Superstars to win the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.
Belair entered from the #3 position, just 90 seconds after Bayley and Naomi kicked off the bout. She went on to compete for more than 56 minutes, narrowly avoiding numerous eliminations in one of the most impressive Rumble performances in recent memory.
This year’s Rumble match saw surprise returns from several legends including Victoria and Torrie Wilson, a brief reunion from The IIconics, and a dominant performance from the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
It was NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley who stole the show, however, entering from the #14 position and single-handedly eliminating Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss.
Ripley teamed up with Belair to toss over “The Queen” Charlotte Flair at the every end, setting the stage for an epic next generation showdown in the final two.
Following the biggest victory of her career, Bianca Belair broke down in the middle of an in-ring interview, giving an emotional shoutout to her parents before guaranteeing that she will become the “EST of WrestleMania”.
One of the bEST #WrestleMania points by far. See you in April, @BiancaBelairWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jdV0utpD0q
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 1, 2021
