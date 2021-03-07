Edge Labels MVP “A Credit To The Business”

Edge has recently responded to a post on social media about the returns of him and MVP, where he took the time to praise MVP and his recent work.

A fan commented, claiming that Edge and MVP have had the best comeback years in recent memory, and the WWE Hall Of Famer responded. He claimed that people have no idea what The Hurt Business as actually pulled off, claiming MVP is a credit to the industry, stating he makes WWE better.

And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better. https://t.co/9V4wOE4GGr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 5, 2021

Edge is currently set to headline WWE WrestleMania 37 against the Universal Champion, which will be either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan. Meanwhile, MVP has guided The Hurt Business to all the gold on WWE Raw, with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander holding the Tag Team Titles, while Bobby Lashley is WWE Champion.