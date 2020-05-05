Edge, Randy Orton Advertised For Monday Night Raw Next Week

WWE ran advertisements during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw promoting both Randy Orton and Edge for next week’s show, in what would be the first appearance for either man since their long, grueling match at WrestleMania 36.

What’s confusing, and this is potentially important to note, is that the ad never specially mentioned that Edge or Orton would be appearing on the show in-person.

The ad reads, “Edge, Orton, next week on Raw,” and includes footage from their build to WrestleMania. It comes across like they might just air a replay of that match during next week’s 3-hour broadcast.