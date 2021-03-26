Edge Recalls Having To Retire From Wrestling: “There’s Emotional Fallout From That”

Edge recently spoke with Samoa Joe for his Grit and Glory series, and he reflected on his retirement from wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar originally called time on his career back in 2011 due to what was seen as a career-threatening neck injury. Edge admitted that there is emotional fallout from a situation like that, but it’s now made him appreciate everything he does.

“The interesting thing about my scenario was I was told I don’t have a choice, so that in a way made it easier,” he commented on his initial retirement in 2011. “I didn’t have to sit on the fence and go, ok, do I have any more left? Do I have that? They’re like, no, you’re not cleared to do this anymore. What comes with that is having to pretty quickly wrap your mind around this thing, this idea that what you’ve wanted to do your entire life, and the only thing you’ve known your entire adult life is now gone. There’s emotional fallout from that. “Once I got a sniff that this thing is possible, I got my butt in there and just kept moving and grinding to get to this point. I learned that I needed to save it because what that was was a reminder that every one could be the last one – ever aspect of this. Whether it’s talking to the guys in the locker room, talking to you now, or getting in that ring, I appreciate it.”

Edge also spoke about winning the WWE Championship with the company, and how once he did it once it became his goal to keep it up.