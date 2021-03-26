Wrestling News
Edge Recalls Having To Retire From Wrestling: “There’s Emotional Fallout From That”
Edge recently spoke with Samoa Joe for his Grit and Glory series, and he reflected on his retirement from wrestling.
The Rated-R Superstar originally called time on his career back in 2011 due to what was seen as a career-threatening neck injury. Edge admitted that there is emotional fallout from a situation like that, but it’s now made him appreciate everything he does.
“The interesting thing about my scenario was I was told I don’t have a choice, so that in a way made it easier,” he commented on his initial retirement in 2011. “I didn’t have to sit on the fence and go, ok, do I have any more left? Do I have that? They’re like, no, you’re not cleared to do this anymore. What comes with that is having to pretty quickly wrap your mind around this thing, this idea that what you’ve wanted to do your entire life, and the only thing you’ve known your entire adult life is now gone. There’s emotional fallout from that.
“Once I got a sniff that this thing is possible, I got my butt in there and just kept moving and grinding to get to this point. I learned that I needed to save it because what that was was a reminder that every one could be the last one – ever aspect of this. Whether it’s talking to the guys in the locker room, talking to you now, or getting in that ring, I appreciate it.”
Edge also spoke about winning the WWE Championship with the company, and how once he did it once it became his goal to keep it up.
“I think it’s what we all set out to do if we get into this industry. That’s the pinnacle,” he noted. “You like to think that it’s going to happen, but you don’t ever know with this business; you just don’t know. You can have all the best laid out plans, and sometimes it just doesn’t happen.
“To have that happen…even if it was just initially for three weeks and it might not ever happen again, at least it happened. But that wasn’t my goal. My goal was I’m going to make it happen a lot more, and I’m going to solidify this thing.”(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Dustin Rhodes Reveals How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle
Dustin Rhodes is still putting in great work inside the ring, however, he has revealed how much longer he plans on competing.
Rhodes recently appeared on The Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Show, where he spoke about the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase and what it has been like becoming a coach. Within that conversation, Dustin mentioned how much longer he is planning to compete for.
“It’s different when you’re sitting in a classroom or something and you’re just talking to these people because I’m not a big talker. I don’t like to talk, you know? I like to — but it became easy. It’s just really easy to me now and I know I’m not trying to sound like a pompous ass or anything but I was taught well and I’ve learned and I’ve watched and I’ve taken bits and pieces just from about everybody, you know? And just blazed my own path here and had ups and downs and climbed over mountains and fell a few times but right now — if I was like this ten, 15 years ago, my God, I’d be on top of the world but I have no regrets and those are my teachers and here I am today at 51, having the time of my life in the twilight of my career, just a couple two, three more years before I hang it up but right now man, AEW and my wrestling academy is just — I’m having a lot of fun. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun as sh*t. I love it.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Rob Van Dam Reportedly To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
According to a report from Fightful Select, Rob Van Dam is set to be the next inductee for the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2021.
In a report, that has since been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio former ECW and WWE Champion, RVD, will be getting inducted into WWE’s Hall Of Fame this year.
Rob Van Dam had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.
RVD had a short run in 2013 with WWE but has since been working with IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent scene.
RVD will join Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, and The Great Khali in the Class Of 2021, with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, April 6th, which will be pre-taped. The ceremony will be airing on both the WWE Network and Peacock and will also include the Class Of 2021 which is made up of; nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Thunder Liger.
AEW
John Silver Confirms He Will Be Out Of Action For 4-6 Weeks
The Dark Order member, John Silver has confirmed that he will now be out of action for 4-6 weeks following AEW Dynamite this week.
Silver competed in the main event against Darby Allin this week, challenging for the TNT Championship, and after the match, it was reported that he had injured his shoulder, however, it was unclear how serious the situation was.
Silver has now clarified the situation himself, confirming that he won’t be able to wrestle for 4-6 weeks. However, he did give some positive news, which was that he doesn’t need surgery and there was no major damage sustained.
Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks
Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 26, 2021
