Edge Reflects On Feeling Nervous Prior To His Royal Rumble Return

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge recently spoke with Digital Spy where he reflected on his WWE Royal Rumble return, admitting he was nervous.
Edge made his return to the ring for the first time in nine years where he admitted that it was the first time he was nervous before a match.
“At the Royal Rumble, that was the first time I ever felt nerves,” Edge confessed. “Once the music hit, then it was just… you can’t explain it. You can’t do it justice.”
He continued, “There is no way to explain this melting pot of things that all came together, after nine years being off and being forced to retire. It is a story that has never happened before and to be in the center of that is just overwhelming, it really is. I don’t know if I have fully wrapped my mind around the whole thing.”