Edge Reflects On Working WWE WrestleMania 36 With No Fans

So far since he returned from retirement, the vast majority of matches Edge has had haven’t had fans, and he discussed that experience.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE last year at the WWE Royal Rumble as a huge surprise, and he spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about that experience and what it was like to be able to come back.

“The Rumble last year was so overwhelming on so many fronts, first of all getting the news that I can do this again. I knew the work that I was putting in but you still don’t know that work will cost that result that you are hoping for,” admitted Edge. “I am very big on visualization, I believe that if you dream it you can make it happen and the Rumble was the realization of these dreams that I had and then I had to work to make those dreams come true. When I see that now it almost feels like a decade ago because so much has happened in the interim obviously with the world and what we all have been struggling through and we are hopefully finding our way through.

Edge then went on to feud with Randy Orton and the two men had a last man standing match at WWE WrestleMania 36. That bout had no fans present, in what was an experience that Edge admitted was weird.