Edge Reportedly Suffers Major Injury During WWE Backlash Main Event

Randy Orton emerged victorious from the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” on Sunday at WWE Backlash, delivering a deadly Punt Kick to the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge.

Fightful.com is reporting that the Hall of Famer tore his tricep during the bout, which was actually taped last Sunday prior to NXT Takeover: In Your House.

WWE has not publicly commented on the injury at this point, but generally a torn triceps is a serious injury requiring surgery and a significant time away from the ring.

Edge, 40, returned to in-ring competition in January as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. He wrestled his first singles match, a Last Man Standing, in nearly a decade against Orton at WrestleMania 36.