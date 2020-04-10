Edge Responds To Criticisms Of His WrestleMania 36 Match Length

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he addressed complaints about his WrestleMania 36 match.

Edge and Randy Orton had the longest match of the weekend with their last man standing match, and many fans felt that it lasted far too long.

However, Edge noted that the majority of the feedback he has gotten personally has all been very positive, including comments from Bret Hart, who apparently loved the match.

“I’ve heard there’s feedback that it was too long and it’s this and it’s that. Listen, all of the feedback I’ve gotten personally to myself or to my social media feeds has been all positive. When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, well I don’t care what anybody else says from that point on because his opinion to me has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere. Nobody’s going to top his opinion to me and if he liked it, and he thought it was a fight, good, mission accomplished.

However, he did also speak about people not enjoying the match because of its length, noting that people complain that it was long, but also complain Brock Lesnar’s match was too short.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, it’s wrestling. It’s art, it’s subjective. Whatever blows your hair back. But Randy and I have broad shoulders and we can weather the weight of a minuscule militia of malcontent who will just want to complain about everything. Complain about the length of a wrestling match during a pandemic, like really? Come on. But they’re also the same people that are going to complain that Bill and Brock go for four minutes. So, I just think there’s a segment of people that enjoy not enjoying things and dwell on negatives.”

