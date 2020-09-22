Edge Reveals Nixed WWE Championship Design He Created

During the latest WWE Untold, Edge revealed a nixed Rated-R Superstar WWE Championship design that he created during his feud with John Cena.

Edge discussed the fact that WWE said he would get his own Rated-R version of the WWE Title and he decided to go and create his own design that he hoped WWE would go with. However, in the end, WWE just slapped his logo on the spinner title, which Edge admitted he hated.