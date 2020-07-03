Edge Reveals The Moment That Tore His Tricep At WWE Backlash

The WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge, recently joined Booker T on his Hall Of Fame podcast where he discussed his tricep injury against Randy Orton.

The Rated-R Superstar tore his tricep during ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ and he revealed at what moment the injury happened.

“We’re going through the match, and contrary to reports, we did it once, straight through. Coming back, I wanted to recalibrate my style and really make it a Bret Hart kind of feel to my matches. A lot less high spots, more grappling, wrestling, fighting, selling, the little things we talk about. We’re doing this match and we got a cue that was like 35 minutes. I’m like, ‘Woah, alright, I’m doing great, this is awesome.’ I did a springboard into the second RKO and I went ‘Oh.’ I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m gonna throw up, that’s usually a sign. That’s where it popped. I thought, ‘Okay, I have more in the tank to finish this out.’ We got it finished, we tried to do pick-up shots, I didn’t like them, but we were trying to add something different.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)