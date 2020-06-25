Edge Reveals Why He Didn’t Take A Producers Role After Retirement

After his original retirement, Edge opted to stay away from the business, not taking any backstage roles with WWE, only making occasional appearances.

Edge obviously has a wealth of experience and knowledge that could have worked well for him being a producer, but it wasn’t a role he wanted to take on.

When speaking with Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed why he never took up that role when he originally retired back in 2011.

“A lot of talent have come up to me and I love it. That’s part of the reason I wanted to come back. I didn’t want to come back and do the greatest hits and collect a payday,” Edge said when asked about giving younger talent advice. “I want to help further the next generation and get in there, hands-on. If I can get in there and get hands on you, that’s when I can really teach. That’s why I never took a producer’s job because I knew if I was that close but couldn’t actually show through movement, just telling ideas in the back wasn’t going to cut it. I have to get in there. I want to get in there with them and let them feel how easy it can be if you’re listening and you have your mind in the right place.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)