Edge Reveals Wrestlers He Would Like To Face, Dealing With Social Media, & Importance Of Selling

WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a range of topics related to his recent comeback.

One big thing that has changed since Edge’s retirement is the growth of social media and fans giving their thoughts on matches, which is something Edge spoke about.

“Here’s what I have to get used to. The last time I wrestled, there wasn’t social media to the extent that there is now. To the extent where people seem to treat it like it’s the Holy Grail not understanding that it’s probably two percent of the audience. So in the grand scheme of things, not that big a deal, but it’s still there, and for me what I found it was like people complaining about the length of it. “You know what? We just went out and worked. We had to entirely switch everything up on the day because of the time of the day it was actually being shot. So we just went and worked. Didn’t say two words to each other. Just fought. What I found interesting is that people were complaining about the length of the match, yet they were probably the same people that for nine years were saying, you got to come back. You’ve got to come back. You got to come back. You can do this. You can do this. You can do this. OK, I’m back, and now you’re going to complain about the length of my first match?”

The talk of selling and people overusing moves has been a hot one recently in wrestling with Randy Orton making his thoughts on the subject very clear. Edge also touched on this situation, stating that he will never be doing 52 superkicks or 84 flips in a match.

“We had Backlash, and I was really proud with with everything that was kind of put in front of us. I was happy with how that turned out and contrary to the experts, it was not taped over seven or eight hours. It was once straight through, and then we went back and did four pickup shots. Now, I’ve seen people like complain about the the DDT and the lockup, and I think that’s a total of two seconds of the entire match. So if that ruined the entire match for you, then you have bigger issues. “I get it. Everybody needs something to complain about, but here’s how I look at it. That for me was a huge test to see where I’m really at wind wise [and]wrestling wise in this new incarnation of how I want to wrestle going forward, and I know that some of our audience is very conditioned to these 52 superkicks [and]84 flip matches. That’s not going to be me, and it never was me, but especially now, I want the match where Bret Hart and Taker and Jerry Brisco and William Regal are going to text me after. “I go OK, that’s what I was gunning for, and that’s what this is gonna be. If that takes a re-education of the industry and a re-education of the fan base, then so be it. That match, I was really happy with how it turned out, and where I was at even with the torn triceps, I was just really really happy because I had an opponent that I knew would just do and be present in that moment. That is so key.”

Finally, Edge spoke about which other wrestlers he would like to work with on WWE’s roster when he returns from injury, although he did admit he wants to complete his feud with Randy Orton with a third match as well.

“Sure, I want to get in there with Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Angel Garza [and]Cesaro. God, there’s so many guys I want to get in there with, but I needed to start with Randy to see where I was at. I had to start with Randy, and I knew that coming back [and]having this cherry of a story dropped on his lap that Randy would step up. He just needed something to be able to sink his teeth into”

