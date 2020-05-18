Edge Set To Answer Randy Orton’s Challenge Tonight On WWE Raw

Last week on WWE Raw, both Edge and Randy Orton made their first appearances since WWE WrestleMania 36. They showed that their rivalry isn’t quite over yet either with the Viper challenging Edge to another match.

Randy wants to face the WWE Hall Of Famer at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV in a straight-up singles match in order to determine who the best wrestler is.

Last week, Edge simply stared at Orton and didn’t provide any answers as the show went off the air. However, that won’t be the case this week.

Edge took to Instagram to reveal to the WWE Universe that he will be providing Randy Orton with an answer tonight on WWE Raw.