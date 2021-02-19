WWE
Edge To Open Tonight’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Set To Appear
WWE has announced a couple more items for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.
Royal Rumble winner Edge will open the show, likely to address Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors.
#SmackDown will kick off tonight with @EdgeRatedR!
https://t.co/J0KwDnTWdT pic.twitter.com/kvC2sTu4qs
Additionally, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will be guests on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello” talk show.
As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a scheduled match for Sunday. However, they will defend their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3rd NXT.
THE WAIT IS OVER!#DingDongHello is BACK on #SmackDown tonight with @itsBayleyWWE and special guests @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE!
As noted, tonight’s show will be headlined by Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match.
We’ll have news and results posted here at ProWrestling.com.
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
For those curious, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas is still under contract with the company and is cleared for in-ring competition, despite not having wrestling a match since a house show in November 2019.
Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dallas is no longer even brought in for television tapings. There are Superstars that are not featured each week that still travel for television tapings in case they are needed to fill a roll, compete on WWE Main Event, etc.
Dallas is reportedly living on a farm with fellow WWE star Liv Morgan and the two are apparently preparing to start a real estate company, as he prepares to transition for life after the wrestling business.
Dallas, the son of “IRS” Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, originally got his start in FCW and was a part of the original team when the WWE NXT brand was created. He was the third ever NXT Champion, holding the title for 280 days, and is also a former Raw Tag Team Champion.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live
Team Bolly-Rise will headline tonight’s new episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.
The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise will fully form “Bolly-Rise” against Jake Atlas, Tehuti Miles, Curt Stallion, and Mansoor in a big eight-man tag team match.
Get ready for a WILD Eight-Man Tag Team Match tonight on #205Live!
PLUS: @AugustGreyWWE & @AriyaDaivariWWE look to settle a score one-on-one.
https://t.co/hzxjd9wub6 pic.twitter.com/aOgzjHCJVP
In recent weeks, Matt Martel teamed with Sunil Singh, while Chase Parker teamed with Samir. Unfortunately, neither duo were able to win their respective match.
Additionally, August Grey will take on Ariya Daivari in a rematch from three weeks ago.
205 Live will air on the WWE Network at 10 p.m. ET immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.
Booker T Reveals Which Wrestler He Would Build A Company Around
There are a lot of talented wrestlers around right now, but for Booker T there is one man who stands out, that he’d book a company around.
On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he would book a promotion around AJ Styles if he had the option. He stated that he’s well seasoned and is someone who has had the in-ring career to back it up.
“I have one guy that I could have as my right hand man, and I’m starting a big promotion, it would be AJ Styles. Just because AJ Styles has been around for a very long time. AJ Styles is a guy who had the in-ring career, but he was there watching it back when WCW was at its end.
AJ Styles was a guy in that locker room back then, he’s been a guy who’s on this journey for a long time. He’s a guy that’s well seasoned, gone all over the world. To have him affirm things for me would be very very important. That’s what I look for in trying to create a promotion, having guys like that around to be able to help me out.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
