Edge To Open Tonight’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Set To Appear

WWE has announced a couple more items for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.

Royal Rumble winner Edge will open the show, likely to address Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors.

Additionally, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will be guests on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello” talk show.

As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a scheduled match for Sunday. However, they will defend their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3rd NXT.

As noted, tonight’s show will be headlined by Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match.

