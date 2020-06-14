Edge vs Randy Orton Was Reportedly Originally Planned For WWE SummerSlam

Edge and Randy Orton are set to go to battle at WWE Backlash tonight in the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ but that wasn’t always the plan.

According to a report by Gary Cassidy on social media, WWE was originally going to have this epic WrestleMania rematch at WWE SummerSlam later on this year.

However, due to a lack of star power on the show, WWE wanted to have Edge and Randy Orton on the show in order to help that issue. The likes of Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Bray Wyatt are all not set to appear on tonight’s PPV.