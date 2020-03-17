Edge Wants Major Stipulation Added To His WrestleMania Match

WrestleMania 36 may not be open to the fans, but the Superstars of WWE still plan to put on the best show possible in three weeks, live from the company’s training facility in Orlando, FL.

Edge kicked off Monday Night Raw this evening at the Performance Center – WWE’s home during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic – digging deep for an emotional, heart-wrenching promo.

Whether it’s in front of 70,000 screaming fans or an empty arena, the “Rated-R Superstar” will still get his hands on Randy Orton on April 5th, and the challenge has now officially been thrown down for the two to face off in a Last Man Standing match.

Edge is no stranger to the Last Man Standing concept, defeating John Cena at Backlash ’09 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and just four years earlier defeated Chris Benoit at the very same pay-per-view, in the very same match type.

Orton is no slouch either, and actually has even more experience with the stipulation. He’s got a 3-1 record in Last Man Standing (not including house shows), including wins over John Cena, Triple H and CM Punk.