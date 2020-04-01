Edge’s Greatest WrestleMania Moments, Eva Marie & Snitsky In New ‘Where Are They Now’ Preview

Where Are They Now?

A new episode of WWE: Where Are They Now? is coming to the WWE Network this Thursday, and it features the eternally controversial former Total Divas star, “All Red Everything” Eva Marie, as well as the hulking Snitsky! We can officially confirm that this episode was NOT his fault. Check out a preview for the show above.

WWE Playlist: Edge’s WrestleMania Moments

WWE has released the following video, highlighting all of the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge’s classic WrestleMania moments, from ladder matches to TLC, to World Heavyweight Championship main events. Check it out: