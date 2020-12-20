WWE
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Added To WWE TLC Kickoff Show
WWE has made a late addition to the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view card as eight SmackDown superstars will clash in a tag team match on the Kickoff pre-show.
That eight-man match will see Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable unite to face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakmaura.
Get ready for a MASSIVE #8ManTag on the #WWETLC Kickoff TONIGHT at 6E/3P!@WWEBigE, @WWEDanielBryan, @otiswwe & @WWEGable vs. @SamiZayn, King @BaronCorbinWWE, @ShinsukeN & @WWECesaro!https://t.co/BEO2gCldx5 pic.twitter.com/36S6HB7Kwl
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020
Big E and Bryan have both been involved with Sami Zayn recently, while Otis and Gable have briefly feuded with Cesaro and Nakamura. Corbin was feuding with the Mysterio family lately, but will round out the heel team for this bout.
WWE TLC Kickoff airs on the WWE Network and across WWE’s social channels at 6 p.m. ET. The final advertised card is featured below.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
Eight-Man Tag Team Kickoff Match
Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE
WATCH: Paul Heyman, Hurt Business & More Join ‘The Bump’ For WWE TLC Preview Show
Featured above is a special WWE TLC edition of The Bump. With Kayla Braxton busy elsewhere this evening, McKenzie Mitchell steps in to host the show alongside the usual panel to run down all the action ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view.
The Hurt Business is represented by Cedric Alexander Shelton Benjamin before the two challenge the New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Plus interviews with Beth Phoenix, Natalya, The Miz and Paul Heyman.
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms including TikTok, as well as before most major pay-per-view events. This week’s episode will instead by replaced by the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, hosted by R-Truth.
Results
WWE TLC Results – LIVE NOW: Reigns Battles KO, Drew Faces AJ, & A Firefly Inferno Match!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE TLC. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the TLC kickoff show at 7PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait check out our editorials on possible tag team partners for Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, as well as wild speculation on possible matches that could be added to tonight’s match card.
WWE TLC
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
WWE Kickoff Show 8-Man Tag Team Match
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn & King Corbin & Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
Editorials
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
Who Is Ready To Team With Asuka?
WWE has spent several weeks building up the tag team of Asuka and Lana, only to decide not to have them team up at WWE TLC, in classic WWE fashion. Despite the fact that the entire storyline has been built around Lana as the underdog, trying to overcome her rivals in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, that story won’t be playing out tonight.
The Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight is currently set to see Nia and Shayna defend their titles against Asuka and a mystery tag team partner. The current champions attacked Lana after she picked up a surprising win against Jax, which has written her off television.
But with Lana out, who are the other potential options to team up with Asuka tonight?
WATCH: Paul Heyman, Hurt Business & More Join ‘The Bump’ For WWE TLC Preview Show
WWE TLC Results – LIVE NOW: Reigns Battles KO, Drew Faces AJ, & A Firefly Inferno Match!
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Added To WWE TLC Kickoff Show
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
Luchasaurus Discusses The Impact Dusty Rhodes Had On Creating His Gimmick
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Impact2 days ago
Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling
-
Editorials24 hours ago
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Superstar & Former Tough Enough Winner Expecting Another Child
-
Editorials6 hours ago
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
-
Results1 day ago
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
-
WWE16 hours ago
Today’s WWE TLC Schedule: Kickoff Show, Greatest Matches, The Bump, New WWE Network Content
-
WWE9 hours ago
Final WWE TLC Betting Odds; Who Are The Favorites For The Final PPV Of 2020?
-
Ring of Honor1 day ago
Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks