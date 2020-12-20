Eight-Man Tag Team Match Added To WWE TLC Kickoff Show

WWE has made a late addition to the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view card as eight SmackDown superstars will clash in a tag team match on the Kickoff pre-show.

That eight-man match will see Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable unite to face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakmaura.

Big E and Bryan have both been involved with Sami Zayn recently, while Otis and Gable have briefly feuded with Cesaro and Nakamura. Corbin was feuding with the Mysterio family lately, but will round out the heel team for this bout.

WWE TLC Kickoff airs on the WWE Network and across WWE’s social channels at 6 p.m. ET. The final advertised card is featured below.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Firefly Inferno Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD

Eight-Man Tag Team Kickoff Match

Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura