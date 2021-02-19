Eight-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Team Bolly-Rise will headline tonight’s new episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.

The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise will fully form “Bolly-Rise” against Jake Atlas, Tehuti Miles, Curt Stallion, and Mansoor in a big eight-man tag team match.

In recent weeks, Matt Martel teamed with Sunil Singh, while Chase Parker teamed with Samir. Unfortunately, neither duo were able to win their respective match.

Additionally, August Grey will take on Ariya Daivari in a rematch from three weeks ago.

205 Live will air on the WWE Network at 10 p.m. ET immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.