Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle

Eight matches are now official for Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view as the days wind down until December 18.

As previously noted, Rush will defend the ROH World Title against Brody King, and EC3 will face Jay Brisoce in a grudge match.

We now know that Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Championship against the winner of a Four Corners Survival match that will also take place on the pay-per-view. The four potential contenders are Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods.

Ring of Honor’s tag team divisions will have a spotlight as PCO and Mark Briscoe will challenge Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, MexiSquad, consisting of Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus, will defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles against Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery.

Gresham will pull double duty when he puts the ROH Pure Championship on the line against Flip Gordon. And rounding out the current announced card is Mike Bennett and Matt Taven reuniting against Vincent Marseglia and Bateman.

Ring of Honor Final Battle

December 18, 2020

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Brody King

ROH Tag Team Championship

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon

ROH Television Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match

Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match

Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)