Ring of Honor
Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle
Eight matches are now official for Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view as the days wind down until December 18.
As previously noted, Rush will defend the ROH World Title against Brody King, and EC3 will face Jay Brisoce in a grudge match.
We now know that Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Championship against the winner of a Four Corners Survival match that will also take place on the pay-per-view. The four potential contenders are Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods.
Ring of Honor’s tag team divisions will have a spotlight as PCO and Mark Briscoe will challenge Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, MexiSquad, consisting of Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus, will defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles against Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery.
Gresham will pull double duty when he puts the ROH Pure Championship on the line against Flip Gordon. And rounding out the current announced card is Mike Bennett and Matt Taven reuniting against Vincent Marseglia and Bateman.
Ring of Honor Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Brody King
ROH Tag Team Championship
Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship
MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon
ROH Television Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match
Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match
Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)
Ring of Honor
Two Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2020
Ring of Honor will hold its final pay-per-view of the year with Final Battle on Friday, December 18.
Headlining the event will be Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Brody King. Rush has held the title since late February of this year. Meanwhile, King continues his ascent after once holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the same time in 2019.
Additionally, EC3 will make his ROH pay-per-view debut when he goes one-on-one with Jay Briscoe. Following his brief return to Impact, EC3 made his Ring of Honor debut in October. He unsuccessfully teamed with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team match before beating Jay by disqualification at the end of November. Jay has competed at Final Battle events since 2003.
Want to watch Final Battle for free? We’re giving away one free Fite code to a lucky Twitter user who follows us and retweets the tweet below before December 18.
🚨🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨🚨
We'll give away a free code to watch #ROHFinalBattle on @FiteTV to one lucky person that follows us @prowrestlingcom & RTs this between now and 12/18.
Who doesn't like free wrestling!? Don't be a Melvin and hit that RT button. pic.twitter.com/gMSRleNf79
— prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) November 24, 2020
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest ROH Final Battle updates.
Ring of Honor
Mike Bennett Discusses His Return To Ring Of Honor
Mike Bennett shocked the world this week when he returned to Ring Of Honor, and he recently discussed his decision to return.
Bennett returned this week to help his former ROH tag team partner, Matt Taven from being attacked by Bateman and Vincent, with the former Kingdom members hugging at the end of the show.
Bennett then sat down with Taven to discuss exactly why he has chosen to come back to Ring Of Honor.
“Coming back, I’ve noticed that I’m a big fan of the sport of professional wrestling. I’m a student, I’m a fan. So I’ve been watching Ring of Honor for as long as I can remember and especially when I left I kept tabs on you. I’ve always kept tabs on you because that’s what friends do, that’s what family does. The one thing that just kept coming back to me, coming back to me, coming back to me was there’s something missing with Matt. There’s something not there, there’s something I feel like I could help with and it wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the ring. It wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the gym. It wasn’t anything else except for the fact you needed someone to have your back and I made sure I had your back… I don’t take things for granted anymore. When I first started here, a part of me felt like everything should just come to me. Everything should just be given to me. But you realize that, as you go through, that’s not how life works. That’s damn sure not how Ring Of Honor works. Ring Of Honor is just like life. You have to work your ass off to get what you want,” Bennett said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Ring of Honor
Mike Bennett Returns To Ring Of Honor
Mike Bennett is back in Ring Of Honor! The former WWE Superstar has returned to ROH during the most recent television episode.
At the very end of the show, Bennett hit the ring to make a surprise return to the promotion as he saved his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Bateman and Vincent.
The two men have a huge history together as part of The Kingdom from 2014-2015 and are actually former ROH Tag Team Champions together. The show ended with them embracing, and it seems that fans can expect another run from them in the future.
. @realmikebennett is back! I repeat… Mike Bennett is back!! 😳#WatchROH
Watch the full episode for FREE here: https://t.co/i2jLIRJRhr pic.twitter.com/xf6vdy4NZ5
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2020
Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle
Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE During Main Event Taping, Partners With Elias
WWE Monday Night Raw Results – Live Now: The Road To TLC Continues!
Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight Is…
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child (Photo)
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
-
WWE2 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE3 days ago
‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker
-
WWE2 days ago
CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show
-
WWE3 days ago
Smackdown Women’s Title Defense & Major Stip Added To WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
-
AEW2 days ago
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW