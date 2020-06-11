The WWE Cruiserweight division has been officially put on notice.

For months now, NXT Superstars have been attacked and abducted by mystery assailants in lucha masks, seemingly at random, in the parking lot outside of Full Sail University.

That mystery was finally solved this Wednesday night on WWE NXT, as the brand new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma revealed himself as the ringleader behind the attacks.

Fantasma won the title last week from Drake Maverick in the finals of a round robin tournament. He is the “Interim” champion because current title holder Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK due to international travel restrictions during the ongoing pandemic.

When Maverick attempted to confront the new champion, asking for a rematch, the two masked men returned and surrounded the ring – the same duo that ultimately cost the former 205 Live GM from winning the belt in the first place.

While it would appear that Fantasma was on his side, the champion actually turned on Maverick and led a three-on-1 assault, before revealing the attackers as… Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, two of them that were “attacked” in the parking lot!

After the beatdown, Fantasma removed his own mask and announced himself as “Santos Escobar”, stating that he and he alone is the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and that no one can touch him. With this new dangerous alliance, that might just be true…