Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name

Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.

Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.