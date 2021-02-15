Connect with us

WWE

Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name

7 mins ago

Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.


Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Results

WWE NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DUSTY CUP FINALS, THREE TITLES ON THE LINE!

2 hours ago

Feb 14, 2021

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021


Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida

Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne

WWE

WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion

2 hours ago

Feb 14, 2021

Former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker) has reportedly signed a contract with the WWE NXT brand. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.

Drake previously had a short one-year run in WWE developmental but was released in late 2014 citing differences with then-head coach Bill Demott. Soon after he signed with IMPACT Wrestling and spent four years there rising up the roster, winning the King of the Mountain and IMPACT World Tag Team titles, in addition to the world title.


In 20219 Drake signed with the National Wrestling Alliance and became a mainstay on their weekly NWA Powerrr series. He later won the NWA World Tag Team Championships alongside “The Cowboy” James Storm.

WWE

WWE Reportedly Signs Former Knockouts Champion

4 hours ago

Feb 14, 2021

The longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion is reportedly heading to WWE NXT.

PWInsider broke the news on Sunday that Taya Valkyrie has signed with WWE. She’s expected to be announced as part of the next WWE Performance Center class, which is said to include the likes of Blake Christian and Christian Casanova.


According to Triple H, the incoming WWE PC class will have more women than usual. Priscilla Kelly, Lacey Ryan, and Elayna Black are likely part of this class after debuting in this year’s women’s Dusty Classic.

Valkyrie is coming off of a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling. She also spent time in AAA and Lucha Underground. A WWE debut for Valkyrie would mean she joins her real-life husband John Morrison in the company.

With NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight, there’s a chance Valkyrie could return to our screens very soon. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

