Elias’ Album “Universal Truth” Reaches #1 On The Soundtrack Charts

Elias released a brand night album yesterday, and it has gone down well so far, reaching #1 on the Soundtrack Charts.

The album “Universal Truths” is something that Elias worked on during his time on the injured list recently, and now fans can enjoy listening to it online. So far, the album is thriving on the Apple charts, hitting #1 for the soundtrack charts, going ahead of Hamilton in second place.

Triple H took to Twitter in order to praise him for his work with the album.