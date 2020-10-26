Elias Earns DQ Victory At WWE Hell In A Cell

Elias picked up a major victory during his first match back from injury at tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell PPV event.

Elias and Jeff Hardy got the chance to go one on one for the first time in history on tonight’s show, but things ended controversially when Hardy got his hands on Elias’ guitar.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1320517178811158530?s=20

Originally, Elias had gone to the outside to grab the guitar, but the WWE veteran was able to take it from him as he then smashed it across the back of his rival, granting Elias a DQ victory in the process.