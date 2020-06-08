Elias Reportedly Out Of Action With A Torn Pectoral Muscle

Unfortunately, it’s bad news for Elias as it has been reported that the WWE SmackDown Superstar is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle.

WWE recently had Elias ‘run over’ by a car on the May 29 episode of WWE SmackDown which wrote him out of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. WWE revealed he had “suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle,” and while those reports are normally kayfabe, this one was legitimate.

While the broken ribs appear to be have been fabricated, Elias has legitimately suffered a torn pectoral muscle. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Elias did suffer the injury and there is currently no timetable for his return to the ring. It is also unknown when the injury specifically took place.

Elias had returned to WWE in November following an ankle injury he suffered during the King of the Ring tournament last year, with this adding to his injury problems as of late.