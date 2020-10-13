Elias Returns On WWE Raw, Attacks Jeff Hardy With A Guitar

Elias made a surprise return to WWE this week on WWE Raw and he instantly targetted Jeff Hardy, attacking him with his guitar.

Elias has been off WWE television since May where he was involved in a hit-and-run outside of the WWE Performance Center. Jeff Hardy had been accused of the situation, which was part of his feud against Sheamus where the Celtic Warrior blamed him for being drunk.

However, it turned out that it was all a set-up by Sheamus. In reality, though, Elias had actually torn his pectoral muscle, which is why he hasn’t been shown on television.

He’s now back though and clearly, hasn’t forgotten being run over, attacking Jeff Hardy with his guitar, still blaming him for the incident. Elias appeared during the triple threat match between Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Hardy, hitting the WWE veteran from behind to set up the win for AJ.

Elias and Jeff Hardy will be seeing a lot more of each other though because both men were drafted to WWE Raw last night. Elias also announced that next week, he will be having a concert to celebrate his return, noting that it will be an interesting night for Jeff.