Elias Reveals He Was Originally The Undertaker’s SuperShowDown 2019 Opponent

Elias recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was actually The Undertaker’s original WWE SuperShowDown opponent in 2019.

Elias wrote: “Elias v Undertaker was set to happen in Saudi shortly after this segment. Everything about this night was electric. THINGS CHANGED. Myself and The Deadman have crossed paths multiple times since I’ve been here, and I hope it’s not the last. There is a great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Check out @Undertaker: The Last Ride on the @WWE network to learn more about the man behind The Undertaker.”

The Undertaker had appeared the night after WrestleMania 35 on WWE Raw to be involved in a segment with Elias where he took out the guitar-wielding wrestler with a Tombstone Piledriver.

However, in the end, WWE went in a different direction, booking Undertaker to wrestle Goldberg instead. While this match certainly had more star power and was seen as a ‘dream match’ by some, it obviously didn’t go to plan. The match itself was negatively received with both men being lucky to escape without major injuries.