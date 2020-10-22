Elias Reveals Major WrestleMania 36 Match That Was Scrapped

During a recent interview, Elias revealed a major WWE WrestleMania 36 match that he was originally supposed to have.

When speaking with Sports Illustrated, Elias reflected on WrestleMania 34 and how Vince McMahon was telling him about the chance to work with The Undertaker.

“I remember getting goosebumps when Vince said that to me,” Elias said. “He stressed that he couldn’t tell anyone yet. But I hadn’t heard anything for weeks, and now it’s the night before WrestleMania. I thought maybe I’d end up in the battle royale.”

He eventually found out his plan and he got to mix t up with The Undertaker and John Cena over the course of two years.

“New Orleans, I’m in the mix with John and the Undertaker,” Elias said. “The next year, I’m in there with John and the Undertaker again—John at WrestleMania, the Undertaker the night next on Raw.”

Elias then revealed he was originally set to face The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, but that was changed due to Goldberg’s involvement.

“I was supposed to go on and face the Undertaker at the show in Saudi Arabia. That never ended up happening because of Goldberg, but that was supposed to be my match.”

But that wasn’t the only big match that Elias has had scrapped. That’s because this year, he was originally supposed to be competing against John Cena. In the end, he went one on one with King Corbin.

“The year after was supposed to be myself against John Cena at WrestleMania [36] in a three-year running story. Things obviously changed and that didn’t end up happening.”