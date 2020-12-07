Elias Teases A Character Change Following Electrocution On WWE Raw

Elias has taken to Twitter to provide an update on his status for the first time since his match with Jeff Hardy last week on WWE Raw.

The two men competed in a Symphony of Destruction match which was won by Jeff. One moment from the match saw Elias use a guitar to try and attack Jeff, only to smash it into an amplifier, which led to him being electrocuted, and Elias has claimed that has changed him as a person.

“Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw,” said Elias. “Many of you loyal fans and Universal Truthsters out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you. “And for those of you who said, ‘Elias deserves it,’ I just have to say, ‘Screw You.’ The doctors told me that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. But I’m no average man, and that’s why they call me The Extraordinary Elias,” he added.

Elias then claimed that doctors told him that he would never be able to play the guitar again, but he has gained full function of his hands again, although he has changed.

“The doctors also told me that I may no longer be able to play the guitar again,” he said. “Despite all those odds and thanks to modern medicine, I have gained full function in my hands. And when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

It remains to be seen whether this will lead to an actual character change from Elias.