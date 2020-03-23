Elias vs King Corbin Official For WrestleMania 36, Another Match Announced

Elias vs. Baron Corbin has officially been added to WrestleMania 36.

The Drifter has essentially been stalking Corbin for the last several weeks, following him around backstage like the human equivalent of a rimshot every time the so-called “King” finds himself in trouble.

Things escalated last week on Friday Night Smackdown when Corbin attempted to confront Mojo Rawley and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, only for Elias to send him flying over the ropes.

Also announced for WrestleMania – and this is a pretty random one – is a singles match between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley. WWE is essentially billing this as two unstoppable badasses looking for a fight on a major stage.

Updated match card: