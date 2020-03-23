ProWrestling.com

Elias vs King Corbin Official For WrestleMania 36, Another Match Announced

Elias vs. Baron Corbin has officially been added to WrestleMania 36.

The Drifter has essentially been stalking Corbin for the last several weeks, following him around backstage like the human equivalent of a rimshot every time the so-called “King” finds himself in trouble.

Things escalated last week on Friday Night Smackdown when Corbin attempted to confront Mojo Rawley and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, only for Elias to send him flying over the ropes.

Also announced for WrestleMania – and this is a pretty random one – is a singles match between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley. WWE is essentially billing this as two unstoppable badasses looking for a fight on a major stage.

Updated match card:

WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley