Elite Deletion Match Added To AEW Full Gear; Updated Match Card

The rivalry between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara is far from over, as a brand new match between them has been added to AEW Full Gear.

However, this won’t be any ordinary match, as it will be an Elite Deletion match as the two men look to finally settle their differences.

Below is the updated match card for the event, which takes place November 7:

– Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW World Championship I Quit Match)

– Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Match

– TBA vs. TBA (World Title Number One Contender Tournament Final)

– FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship Match)

– Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion Match)