Wrestling News

Ember Moon Admits She Considered Retiring Last Year

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ember Moon

After winning the NXT Women’s Championships, Ember Moon posted an emotional message on Instagram, admitting she had considered retiring from wrestling.

Moon had been out injured for a significant amount of time, and she revealed that she didn’t think she’d be able to get back into the ring, which is why she contemplated retiring.


 

It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart . She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ember Moon (@wwe_embermoon)

Wrestling News

D-Von Dudley Claims Ladders Hurt More Than Chairs & Tables

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

D-Von Dudley is one of the kings of the TLC matches, and he revealed which of the three foreign objects hurts the most.

D-Von has had his fair share of experiences with tables, ladders, and chairs, but he revealed on the latest Table Talk that it was the ladder that was the worst for him.


“People don’t realize how much that stuff hurts. I was hungry back, younger, and more energetic so it didn’t bother me. Now, I look at it and I’m like ‘oh my god.’ I don’t know if I could do another TLC match. The fans ask for it, but I don’t think they realize the mindset you have to have to get into one of those matches. People ask me what’s the worst out of the three; chair shots, ladders, or tables. In this order; the ladders. I don’t like to get hit with steel. It doesn’t feel good at all. I’m going to contradict myself when I say the chair because I’ve taken so many headshots that I don’t even know my name sometimes. The chair shots don’t hurt as much as the ladders do, they hurt. You put your hands up to block it and everything is exposed. You have a little bone (in your wrist) and when the metal catches it on the wrong place, oof. The tables, they feel like home to me,” said D-Von. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On How His Opinion Of Jeff Hardy Has Changed

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

eric bischoff

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the infamous TNA Victory Road match between Jeff Hardy and Sting, on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. 

The match is one of the most infamous in wrestling history, with Jeff turning up to the match intoxicated, which led to Bischoff calling an audible to have Sting defeat him in just over a minute.


Eric spoke about how he felt following the incident when Dixie Carter wanted to bring Jeff Hardy back to the company. He revealed the advice he gave and how, at the time, he was done with him.

“My advice to her was if you’re going to bring him back, you at least need to hold him accountable by making him apologize to every single guy on the roster. That was my idea. Not because I needed to hear it, I didn’t give a f***, I was done with Jeff Hardy at the time. I wouldn’t have given him the time of day at that point because I was so angry with him for being as unprofessional as he was.”

Jeff did apologize to the roster when he came back, and Bischoff revealed that his opinion of him did start to change after that point.

“Jeff did come in and he manned up. My opinion of Jeff actually changed after that, but that day it was like why even spend five minutes getting talent together in a room to listen to his bullsh**. I wouldn’t have taken somebody away from bad catering to listen to Jeff Hardy apologize if it was my choice, but it wasn’t.”

Eric finally discussed Jeff’s addiction in general, likening it to Scott Hall as he discussed he now has more respect for Jeff Hardy than ever before.

“I never really liked being around Scott. Not only did I not like working around Scott, I would work to avoid being around Scott when I worked with him. I look at what Scotts gone through in his life much like what Jeff has gone through with his addiction challenges and to get up every morning and fight your way out of that, because its the fight of a life time. It’s not as easy as people like me used to think. I have more respect for Jeff Hardy than I ever had.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)

Wrestling News

WWE Raw Preview (3/15): Two Championship Matches, WWE Fastlane Go-Home Show

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

Matt Riddle

Tonight is set to be an important episode of WWE Raw, with this show working as the go-home for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event. But what can fans expect from the show?

– United States Championship Match


Tonight will see Riddle put his United States Championship on the line as he goes one on one against RETRIBUTION leader, Mustafa Ali.

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The US Title isn’t the only one that is going to be on the line on tonight’s WWE Raw though, as The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) will also be defending their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against The New Day.

– What’s next for Bobby Lashley?

After defending his WWE Championship last week on WWE Raw against The Miz, Bobby Lashley will be looking ahead to what is next for him on The Road To WrestleMania.

– WWE Fastlane build

Most importantly, tonight will have to provide some serious build to Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event. Currently, there are no matches announced for the PPV from the red brand, so expect that to change tonight.

