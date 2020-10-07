Ember Moon & Big Match To Kick Off WWE NXT Tonight

Following her surprise return this past weekend at NXT TakeOver 31, it has been confirmed that Ember Moon will kick off WWE NXT television this evening to address her comeback.

KUSHIDA will also look to keep his momentum going after defeating the Velveteen Dream at TakeOver in arguably his best match with the company to date. The Japanese sensation showed a rare intensity, and he’ll need every bit of it and then some tonight as he goes one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET. More matches and segments are expected to be announced throughout the day, so check back soon.