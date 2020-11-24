WWE has officially announced a singles match between Ember Moon and Candice LeRae for this Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Last week’s show saw Moon and Toni Storm defeat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in tag team action, but the duo was attacked by LeRae and upstart Indi Hartwell after the match. It’s all about positioning and alliances being formed heading into the big women’s WarGames match this coming December.

Also announced for Wednesday’s show is a ladder match between one member of The Undisputed Era and one member of Pat McAfee’s so-called “Brand”. The winner will earn the advantage inside WarGames.

