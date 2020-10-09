Ember Moon Reveals How Helpful Edge Was In Her Recovery From Injury

Ember Moon made her return to WWE at NXT Takeover: 31, and she recently spoke about how influential Edge was in her recovery process.

Ember started out discussing the injury itself and how COVID-19 had a real impact on her recovery process. She also spoke about how a second surgery would probably have ended her career, during the interview with Daily DDT.

“Originally, I was on par to be okay, but then March came around and my therapy center shut down. The gyms shut down and I didn’t have the adequate equipment or massage access to stimulize my foot, if that makes sense. Then the complications started happening because I was doing the same PT workouts I was doing there and I probably should have been progressing. We just didn’t have any way to safely progress. That was before Zoom became the most viral thing in the world. My foot started clenching and getting wonky and stiff, it started clicking, and then I was in pain just walking. The complications started happening around March or April. “In May or June, I found out I’d have to have a second surgery because the scar tissue had built up so much into the joints that it was preventing movement,” she continued. “I’m such an introvert and I hate showing real people emotions because I’m a crazy werewolf, vampire thing. I was crying because I just found out the day before I might have to have that second surgery. On Backstage, they were like, ‘What do you want to change in my career?’ And I was like, ‘My foot.’ I was crying and I think that was the most real I’ve ever been on TV. Not saying I haven’t been real, but that was the first time I allowed myself to be vulnerable as my real self.”

The WWE NXT Superstar then spoke about how Edge got in contact with her and provided some brilliant help which she said was a real turning point.