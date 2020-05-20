Former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon returned to WWE Backstage as a guest panelist this Tuesday night, and during the show revealed that the injury she suffered in 2019 may have ended her in-ring career.

The panel was discussing matches and moments they wish they could go back and redo, when Ember opened up about the uncertainty of her future in the wrestling business.

“I look back at my career in WWE – I’ve been here for five years. I could go and say that I should have been the one to defeat Asuka’s streak, or at least I hoped that. Or I could say, ‘Oh man, me and Bayley from SummerSlam, I wish I’d done more.’ But the more I sit back and look at everything I’ve done, and what I would redo, I think more about my injury currently. I may have a career-ending injury. I’m coming back from the hardest injury, and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things that I wanted to do, and all the things that I want to do in my future. It’s so hard to think back and regret when I try to look forward.”

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Booker T both encouraged and supported Ember’s road to recovery, believing that she’ll come back stronger than ever at some point.

Moon appeared on WWE Backstage back in November to confirm the achilles injury, stating that she had seen three different doctors and been given no specific timeframe to return.