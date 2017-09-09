Enzo Amore on 205 Live:How you doing?

First i want to address the elephant in the room of the backstage heat Enzo Amore reportedly has on him for going out on his days off partying and being annoying on a tour bus to the point of getting kicked out. The fact he has backstage heat for being a LARGER then life character and going out on his day off living up to his character instead of being in the back playing video games is ridiculous. Let the dude throw a few hundred 1’s at a stripper or pay $100,000 to watch a boxing match. Let the man be, He’s living his character and his dream so why hate… Maybe Enzo Amore on 205 live will let him show the backstage boys he can work with the best of them.

Over the past couple of weeks , the Cruiserweight division was thrown another wrestler into the fold in the form of an loud-mouth, obnoxious wrestler named Enzo Amore. A wrestler whose had much reported backstage heat over the course of the past few months but still manages to draw a strong crowd reaction whenever he’s in front of a live crowd. This move can only bring great things to the cruiserweight division.

The Cruiserweight has lacked challengers for Neville to face since his feud with Akira Tozawa ended, leaving him directionless. Add Enzo Amore and Neville has a perfect foil to feud with for a couple of months. On 205 live, Enzo Amore competed in a fatal five way number 1 contender match that involved, the Brian Kendrick, Gran Metalik, Tony Nese, and Cedric Alexander. Although Cedric Alexander eliminated everybody he still came up short when Enzo rolled up Cedric after He eliminated Brian Kendrick and held his tights for the 1,2,3 stealing the win.

Enzo Amore got his ass kicked the whole match showing a bit of promise the few moves he performed, but the most important thing is that the crowd was into the match the whole time from beginning to end . The crowd was invested more in almost any 205 live match I’ve seen because of the involvement of Enzo Amore. The pop he got when he won the championship match is a testament to the success of Enzo Amore in the cruiserweight division so far. I’m personally looking forward to this match and I am going to enjoy the ride while it last.

On a side note. my prayers are with anybody effected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma , stay strong and never give up.

Enjoy what you read? Comment below or give me a tweet at @AllWrestling420 until then..