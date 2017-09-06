Enzo Amore Getting Cruiserweight Title Shot At No Mercy

On Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live, Enzo Amore earned a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship at September 24’s No Mercy pay-per-view, as he pinned Cedric Alexander in a fatal five way match to earn the title shot.

Enzo is undefeated since debuting in the cruiserweight division a few weeks ago, so we’ll see if WWE continues his streak at No Mercy, or if they’ll let Neville retain his title.

It’s important to note that Enzo has “cheated” to win in his last few matches, which probably means that cheating is his new gimmick. So, if he does beat Neville later this month, he’ll probably use an eye-poke or a handful of tights to do so.