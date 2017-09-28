Enzo Amore Reportedly Contemplating A Non-WWE Career

Even though Enzo Amore just won his first singles title, it appears that he might not be interested in staying in WWE for too long.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is looking into a rap career next. Meltzer also noted that Enzo will not be able to use his WWE name if he chooses to leave the company.

“Speaking of Enzo, he is looking into a rap career next. He wouldn’t be able to use that name if he leaves WWE”