Enzo Amore Says Big Cass Has ‘No Balls’ For Not Working Through Injury On Raw

Big Cass suffered what appeared to be a pretty significant knee injury during his street fight with ex-tag team partner Enzo Amore on Raw. As of this writing, we don’t have an update on Cass, but it does look like he’ll be out of action for the next few months.

Following their match, Enzo sent out a series of tweets where he criticized Big Cass for not finishing the match, but then, in the end, he said that he hopes his former tag team partner is okay.

You are never defeated when you lose yo…. you are defeated when you quit! & BIH-Cass… you've been defeated! #SAWFt as 💩 – 👊🏻 #NoBalls — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

1st thing I threw at u was a crutch.. 😏shoulda taken it & limped yo @$& out BK! wha happen? 🤕 Zo finally got the chair… & u wanted a seat — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

I looked down at my leg in the ring @wwenxt & saw my Jordan backwards: #FACT.. I got 9 screws a plate & rod in my leg: DIDN'T QUIT — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017