Enzo Amore Says Big Cass Has ‘No Balls’ For Not Working Through Injury On Raw

Big Cass suffered what appeared to be a pretty significant knee injury during his street fight with ex-tag team partner Enzo Amore on Raw. As of this writing, we don’t have an update on Cass, but it does look like he’ll be out of action for the next few months.

Following their match, Enzo sent out a series of tweets where he criticized Big Cass for not finishing the match, but then, in the end, he said that he hopes his former tag team partner is okay.

