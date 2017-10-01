Enzo Amore Shoots Hard on Corey Graves in Recent Twitter Spat

Back when reports of Enzo Amore having backstage heat in WWE initially surfaced, announcer Corey Graves did not shy away from sharing his thoughts on the WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Graves was outspoken in his opinions of Enzo, saying that he didn’t like him personally, but did admit Amore would make a good addition to the WWE 205 Live roster.

It appears as if the war of words between Amore and Graves has continued, as Graves posted the following on Twitter yesterday taking a shot at Enzo:

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

Enzo was quick to respond, and he posted the following, referencing Corey Graves’ inability to compete in a WWE ring due to past issues with concussions: