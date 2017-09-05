Is Enzo Amore Turning Heel?

On Monday’s Raw, Enzo Amore used an eye poke behind the referee’s back to defeat Drew Gulak.

Does Enzo cheating mean that WWE is about to turn him heel? On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the possibility of an Enzo Amore heel turn.

Alvarez: “So, Enzo appears to be going heel. He cheated to win on 205 Live and he said ‘if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.’ It is [an Eddie Guerrero babyface line], but I don’t know if that’s going on with Enzo here.”

Meltzer: “I don’t think he should turn heel at all because right now, for better or for worse, there’s way more reaction to these [205 Live] matches because Enzo’s in them, and if Enzo’s a heel, it’ll hurt his merch sales

“I’m not so sure they’re turning him heel, but without a doubt there’s the subtle stuff every week, but that may be his gimmick in that he’s a babyface who people know, from a skill standpoint, is not in the same league with these people, so his claim to fame is that he’s gonna cheat, but he’s our cheater.”