Enzo And Cass to Reunite at SummerSlam?

Enzo and Cass broke up nearly two months ago, and there's already talk of them reuniting at this coming Sunday's SummerSlam show.
Cass will go one on one with Big Show, while Enzo is above the ring in a shark cage. According to Cageside Seats, one of the ideas that's being considered is Enzo turning on Big Show during the match, thus reuniting him with his old tag team partner. The two would then continue on as heels, although they'd probably still be cheered anyway.
WWE officially has no ideas left
Really? So now Cass is hated by everyone as well?
It doesn’t come from WWE. It’s a created rumour. It could happen, cause you can never say never when it comes to WWE writing. But there is a good chance Big Show turns on Enzo, and Enzo heads off to NXT because of his locker room heat which is real.
There’s also a good chance Shane can turn heel as well at Summer Slam.