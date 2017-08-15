Enzo And Cass to Reunite at SummerSlam?

Enzo and Cass broke up nearly two months ago, and there's already talk of them reuniting at this coming Sunday's SummerSlam show.

Cass will go one on one with Big Show, while Enzo is above the ring in a shark cage. According to Cageside Seats, one of the ideas that's being considered is Enzo turning on Big Show during the match, thus reuniting him with his old tag team partner. The two would then continue on as heels, although they'd probably still be cheered anyway.