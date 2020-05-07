Epico Colon Discusses Carlito Almost Returning To WWE: “People With Power Within WWE Interfered”

In October of last year, it was reported that WWE was attempting to re-sign Carlito in order to work alongside The Colon’s. Of course, that never ended up happening, and during a recent interview with Super Lucas, Epico Colo spoke about how it did almost happen.

Epico revealed, in detail the entire process of trying to get Carlito back to WWE, how Vince McMahon was onboard until someone else interfered and stopped it happening.

“We talked with Vince, Michael Hayes was behind us and gave Vince this signal, The OK signal. Sounds good. Sounds great. So we said, ‘So let’s bring Carly!’

“But in all this process, three months happened and, politically, other people with power within WWE interfered. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he called Carly, he just offered him the money on the level of a development contract. Take it or leave it. So Carlito said, ‘No. I don’t need the WWE, the WWE needs me.’ So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we have a great relationship with Vince.

“One day we were talking with the Director of Talent Relations. We asked him about Carly, but he told us that Vince has not given the ‘OK’ so we told him, ‘Let’s go to talk with Vince. He’s there.’

“He was afraid of that, but we said to him, ‘Yes! We have confidence with Vince.’ So we grabbed him by the arm and we go to Vince’s office. He’s on the phone and we asked him about Carlito and Carrano asks, ‘What are we doing with Carlito?’ And Vince made this signal (Thumbs up). Vince approved the idea, but after several weeks we realised that Carlito’s return to the company was no longer going to materialise.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)